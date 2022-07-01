Silverbacks have been given a walkover against Mali as the West Africans did not make it to the BK Arena for the game.

Mali players are reportedly protesting against the Fédération Malienne de Basketball’s failure to pay their allowances.

It is said that some players refused to take the team bus at the hotel while those that came to the Arena refused to kit up.

Uganda thus wins the game by forfeiture.

“We were ready to play up to the last second that Mali were given to show up. We only worry about what we can control and what we can control is getting here, being ready to execute our plan. That did not happen today but we are ready for tomorrow,” Silverbacks head coach George Galnopoulos commented.

Referees standing courtside as Silverbacks warm-up. They later on gave Uganda a walkover | Credit: Don Mugabi |

The Silverbacks will now play their first game on the court tomorrow against Cape Verde who beat Nigeria earlier today.

“We will preapre for them (Cape Verde) specifically and we will be ready to go come game time tomorrow.

“It’s going to be tough. They are a very good team, they are talented, they play well together and we have utmost reoect for them but we are gnna be ready,” Galanopoulos said.

This story is being updated…