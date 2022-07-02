Kitara Football Club has elected Deo Kasozi Aheebwa as their chairperson.

Kasozi was unanimously elected during the club’s executive meeting that has been held at Kontik Hotel on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

He replaces Godfrey Bamwenda who stepped aside after his tenure.

Kasozi has been Kitara’s vice president in charge of Finance.

In his inaugural speech, Kasozi has promised to work with the rest of the managers to take Kitara Football Club to greater heights.

He brings diligence, committment, passion and urgency duties to the Kitara team.

Kitara Football Club managers pose for a group photo after the meeting

Meanwhile, the Kitara Football Club management promoted Bernard Kanyoro from his role as Treasurer to the club’s new Vice President in charge of finance.

The meeting also came up with strategies of improving on the club in the new season (2022-2023).

These strategies will soon be unveiled to the different stakeholders.

The 2022-2023 FUFA Big league season is ear-marked to kick off late September 2022.

Kitara FC, a former Uganda Premier League entity is targeting promotion back to the top status.