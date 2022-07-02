Mali have been eliminated from the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers 2023 after forfeiting another game in the second window.

Mali were meant to play Nigeria this afternoon at the BK Arena but the players are still on strike over financial issues with their federation.

According to reports, players haven’t been paid their allowances for three years thus taking industrial action.

Mali officials at the arena | Credit: Don Mugabi Nigeria players | Credit: Don Mugabi

The side also forfeited the game against Uganda yesterday. With two games forfeited, Mali is thus eliminated from the tournament as per the rules.

Mali’s elimination means Uganda, Cape Verde, and Nigeria automatically advance to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers from Group A.

Uganda is set to play Cape Verde at 4:00pm (EAT).