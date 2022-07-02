Newly acquired BUL Football Club defender Ronald Otti Ociti is humbled having joined the reigning Stanbic Uganda Cup winners.

Otti penned a two -year deal at the Jinja based club as a free agent after expiry of his employment contract at relegated Mbarara City.

The rock solid defender has thus set his priorities at the new club.

“I am very excited and grateful to have joined one of the best clubs in the country. The technical team has shown great interest in me, and I now want to repay their trust by driving BUL forward so that we can perform better and achieve more.” Otti noted as quoted by the club website.

Ronald Otti Ocitti holds the BUL FC jersey during his unvieling ceremony (Credit: BUL FC Media)

BUL FC Manager Alex Isabirye (left) with Ronald Otti Ocitti (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Otti spent three and half years after he signed for them in the January of 2019 from lower division side – Nangabo Green Valley Football club.

He is BUL’s second signing in preparation for the 2022-2023 season where they will also represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

BUL had also signed strikerFrank “Machette” Kalanda from another relegated side, Police FC as the first signing.

Otti officially bid farewell to the Mbarara City family in a detailed letter.

Meanwhile, Martin Aprem also extended his employment contract at the club during a new deal that will keep him at the club until the 2025 season.

“I need to build my career to big heights and I believe that can only be done from here at BUL. I came here as a child, with my career shaping through the junior team until I was promoted to the senior side, and without doubt, I am progressing and developing into the footballer I want to be. Recently we won the Uganda cup and I want to win more trophies with BUL. And now with the renewal of my contract, I am absolutely excited that the team decided to extend my stay at the club.” Aprem told the club website.

The club confirmed the addition of former Uganda Cranes defender Simeon Masaba on the technical team as assistant coach.