

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has voted Miguel Katende as the motocross personality of 2021 following his consistent performance and achievements in the same year.

The journalist body sat and voted in their meeting on Monday at Copper Chimney Lugogo.

The 10 year old Katende braved throughout the season to secure the highly contested MX65 class.

Credit: John Batanudde

With a season blighted by injuries, Katende went against all odds to do both the Uganda and the Kenyan motocross championships and triumph.

In Kenya, Katende put up a strong performances keeping his name on podiums in all the events he finished.

Katende’s consistency, bravery and performance was key for him to win the motocross personality of the year.

The lethal Katende brothers,Miguel (1)and Jonathan(2) took command of the 65CC class (Credit: Innocent Mutaawe)

Katende will be recognised at the Minors Awards which will be organised at a later date.