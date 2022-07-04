WAFCON 2022 | Group B

Zambia 0-0 Cameroon

Tunisia 4-1 Togo

Tunisia made an impressive start to their journey at the Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, dispatching debutants Togo on Sunday.

The North African side were ruthless against the new comers who ended the game with a player less after Omolatcho Djankale getting sent off early in the second half.

Mariem Houij made history by scoring the fastest goal at the tournament, giving Tunisia the lead just under 18 seconds.

Twelve minutes later, Sabrine Ellouzi made it 2-0 but Togo pulled a goal back on 22 minutes from the penalty spot converted by Odette Gnintegma.

Hopes of a possible comeback were extinguished 9 minutes into the second half when Djankale was given marching orders for denying a clear scoring opportunity.

Tunisia used numerical advantage to stretch their lead with Ellouzi getting her second of the day at the hour mark before a 71st minute own goal by Ame Lila Amouklou put the game to bed.

Credit: CAF

In the other Group B game played at the Mohammed V Stadium, Cameroon failed to breakdown a resilient Zambian side with the game ending in a barren stalemate.

Albeit the game producing scoring chances, it was the defence of both teams that shone during this encounter.

The Copper Queens were especially resilient, throwing their bodies on the line to halt the Cameroonians by any means possible.

Group B action will continue on Wednesday with Zambia facing Tunisia while Cameroon face Togo in Casablanca.