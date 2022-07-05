Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Sports Awards:

June 2022 Winners:

Cricket: Simon Ssesazi

Golf: Michael Alunga

Basketball : Slyvia Nantongo

Football : Fazila Ikwaput

Athletics: Rachael Zena Chebet

Five different sports personalities were crowned with plaques and earned cash during the crowning ceremony at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Simon Ssesazi (Cricket), Michael Alunga (Golf), Slyvia Nantongo (Basketball), Fazila Ikwaput (Football) and Rachael Zena Chebet (Athletics) were crowned during the monthly awards.

Simon Ssesazi recieves the award from Fortebet Brand Ambassador, Alex Muhangi

During the awarding ceremony, Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency was flanked by Dominic Outuchet (Uganda Athletics Federation president), Alex Muhangi (Brand Ambassador, Fortebet), Zimbe (Jude Colour Solutions official) and Edgar Musayimuto (Marketing and promotions at Fortbet).

Cricket:

Simon Ssesazi won the Cricket gong over Kevin Awino and Ronak Patel.

Ssesazi was Uganda’s top batsman in the second round of the Challenge League B with 202 runs in five innings.

“I am very happy for this accolade. I feel appreciated and motivated by this plaque to even perform better and better. I thank the organizers (Real Stars Sports Agency) and all the sponsors. I call for more sponsors to join” Ssesaazi remarked.

A smiling Simon Ssesazi shows off his award

Ssesazi speaks moments after being crowned at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Athletics:

Athlete Rachael Zena Chebet came top in the June awards ahead of Jacent Nyamahunge and Ronald Musagala.

She was appreciated for winning a silver medal in the 10,000m at the Africa Seniors championship in Mauritius.

Football:

Fazila Ikwaput scored six goals as Uganda won the 2022 CECAFA women’s championship at FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

She was the most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament as well.

Ikwaput beat Crested Cranes teammates Hasifah Nassuna and Sandra Nabweteme.

The trio is all with the Uganda Crested Cranes team in Morocco for the Women Africa Cup of Nations where Uganda lost their opener 2-0 to West Africans, Senegal.

Basketball:

Sylvia Nantongo was outstanding as Uganda qualified the 2022 Africa Youth Basketball championship hosted at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala.

The St Mary’s Secondary School student came top over Mariam Namukwaya and Brenda Ekone, both teammates at the national team.

Nantongo expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the award.

“I thank Dr Lawrence Mulindwa for the bursary he gave me at St Mary’s SS, Kitende. This gave me the platform to showcase my talent. I also thank all my teammates and coaches for the collective effort, not forgetting the sponsors of such awards” she revealed.

Simon Ssesazi (third from right) with the other officials

Golf:

Michael Alunga was the best in golf during June 2022.

The young amateur golfer beat Kenyans to the KGU chairman’s prize tournament top cash prize at Sigona Golf club.

He was also third at the Zambia Open and second during the Coronation and Bendor Trophy tournament in Nakuru.

He overcame Godfrey Nsubuga as well as the pairing of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore.

Nsubuga won the 2022 Mbale Golf Open as the pair of Tumwine and Borore qualified to the finals of the Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe.

Tumwine and Borore will face the pair of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira during the grand finale at the par 71 Entebbe club course this Saturday, 9th July 2022.

The Fortebet Real Stars Awards are sponsored by betting firm Fortbet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.