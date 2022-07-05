Cricket Cranes Vice-Captain Deus Muhumuza failed a late fitness test as the final 14 for the ICC T20 World Cup Group B qualifier in Zimbabwe was named.

Muhumuza got injured during the ICC Challenge League B tournament that was held in Kampala and missed four games.

He had been expected to make a full recovery in time for Zimbabwe but the technical team was not ready to gamble on a half-fit player who could be a key for the group in Jersey in August.

The loss of Muhumuza opened up a slot for Roger Mukasa to make a return to the Cricket Cranes fold.

Roger Mukasa had fallen out of favor and had missed out on previous engagements but an impressive showing in the past couple of games was enough to convince the technical team that he was hungry enough.

In a good tournament where Uganda needs only three good results, the experience of Roger Mukasa could be crucial, especially at the top of the order.

His combination with Simon Ssesazi can give Uganda a chance to get out of the blocks quickly since both of them hit well over the top and therefore can utilize the power play overs well.

I am excited to be back into the team, I was unavailable for the previous engagements due to work commitments but now that I have time and showed some good form in the last couple of trial games i want to make sure I repay the coach the faith he showed in me and help this team qualify for the World Cup. Roger Mukasa

The only other change from the team that played in the challenge league B saw Emmanuel Hasahya losing his place to fast bowler Bilal Hassun.

Bilal adds more experience to the young bowling attack and his death bowling skills are very critical in T20 cricket, especially at the back end of innings.

Bilal is an experienced campaigner and once he was able to prove his fitness is good enough he was definitely an easy pick, especially in a format he is very comfortable with.

The team will be led by Brian Masaba and will have its final practice game on Wednesday before they enter camp ahead of their departure on Saturday morning for Zimbabwe.

Cricket Cranes squad – Brian Masaba (Captain) , Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Bilal Hassun, Roger Mukasa, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Frank Akankwasa, Henry Ssenyondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achelam