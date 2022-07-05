2022 AUUS Mind Games:

Chess Champions:

Male: Abel Matovu (Makerere University)

Abel Matovu (Makerere University) Female: Joan Ahereza (Makerere University Business School)

Bridge Champions:

Male: Joshua Opoka & Isaac Bua (Makerere University)

Joshua Opoka & Isaac Bua (Makerere University) Female: Anita Nakyazze & Isabella Namatta (Makerere University)

The first ever Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) Mind Games tournament successfully concluded at Makerere University in Kampala city.

The two day’s championship had two games; Bridge and Chess with participants from the hosts (Makerere University), Makerere University Business School (MUBS), ISBAT, Kabale, Victoria, Ndejje, Kyambogo and Kabale University.

Abel Matovu against WFM Gloria Nansubuga during the chess action

Makerere University’s Abel Matovu emerged as the best in chess open category.

He was followed by Emmanuel Musasizi and Arthur Bitarinsa in the second and third positions respectively.

Joan Ahereza of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) was the ladies’ winner.

Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Gloria Nansubuga of Victoria University took second place and Allen Kyolaba Nabacwa (Makerere University) was third overall.

“We prepared well for this championship and thanks to the university management, the games union, our coaches, we managed to make it. We shall keep focused coming to the biggest tasks at hand ahead” Nabacwa revealed.

Bridge action

In Bridge, Joshua Opoka and Isaac Bua of Makerere University won the overall male trophy.

Anita Nakyazze and Isabella Namatta (Makerere University) won the female title.

Makerere University won the both the team trophies for the men and women in the two games; Chess and Bridge.

Jubilations for Makerere Universuty

Abel Matovu and Emmanuel Musasizi in action

Ten chess players (five per gender) were selected to team Uganda that will represent the country at 2022 FISU World University Championship Mind Sports in Antwerp city, Belgium.

For Bridge game, 12 players were selected (six per gender).

The chess successful players:

Male:

Abel Matovu

Emmanuel Musasizi

Arthur Bitarinsa

Mark Nyola Wasswa

Naboth Tayebwa

Female:

Joan Ahereza

WFM Gloria Nansubuga

Allen Kyolaba Nabacwa

Glory Mukisa Bbumba

Hillary Sabano Leony