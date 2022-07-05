2022 ITTF XIX Para Copa Tango:

6 th – 10 th July

– 10 July Buenos Aires city, Argentina

The Uganda Para-Table Tennis team was officially flagged off on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 for the ITTF XIX para Copa Tango tournament in South America, Argentina to be exact.

Sarah Chelangat, an official at National Council of Sports (NCS) executed the flag off duties outside the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Hours later, the team departed from Entebbe International Airport to Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital for an overnight stop over, accommodated at the four star Debredamo Hotel.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the team will embark on the journey to the final destination as they endure 11,216 Km across the South Atlantic Ocean.

The team has four athletes; the Harriet entity of Namatovu (Milan Table Tennis Academy) and Nakayima (Mwesigwa Table Tennis Club, Iganga), Yusuf Nsubuga (Mbogo Table Tennis Club) as well as Uthman Lukoye (Mbale Tigers Academy), under head coach Edward Koboyi.

Para Table Tennis team players and head coach Edward Koboyi (extreme right)

Lukoye believes they have done good training to make a strong case in Argentina.

“We trained well and also had several training camps in UK (Birmingham) and South Africa. We expect to compete than participate” Lukoye revealed.

Koboyi that head coach is also positive about great and spirited performances.

“The team has trained well. The target is to perform well and make it to the ranking tournaments. The dream is alive” Koboyi reveals.

Uganda held two different training camps in Birmingham, United Kingdom and Johannesburg in South Africa.

Uganda’s players will feature in the singles (8th to 9th July 2022) that shall be played on a round robin basis.

The team is also accompanied by Uganda Paralympic Committee Secretary Innocent Tumwesigye.

Events: