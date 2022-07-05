Vipers SC are considering a move for Nigerian forward Abubaker Lawal who announced his departure from Rwanda’s AS Kigali last week [SK13 Sports]

AS Kigali are looking at URA forward Cromwell Rwothomio Abang as the perfect replacement for the Nigerian [SK13 Sports]

Wakiso Giants are eyeing exciting midfielder Marvin Nyanzi who impressed in the Fufa Regional League with Kajjansi

BUL FC are closing in on a deal to sign Police FC goalkeeper Tom Ikaara [Swift Sports]

Vipers have reliably completed the signing of exciting attacking midfielder Frank Kato Kizanyiro. The midfielder has previously featured for Austria Wien II in Austria.

Gaddafi FC have made an inquiry about the availability of Vipers’ duo of Bashir Asiku and David Bagoole who are out of favour at Kitende [Grace Mbabazi]

Ibrahim Kiyemba’s return to SC Villa imminent with the Jogoos interested but minor details in regards to personal terms still holding the deal.

URA are interested in signing left back Yayo Lutimba Kato as replacement for Arafat Galiwango who was released by the club. [SK13 Sports]

Proline right back Brian Mato is a target for UPL side UPDF. KCCA are also monitoring his situation [SK13 Sports]

After failing to agree on a new contract with SC Villa, Salim Abdallah is a target for four-time champions URA [SportsNation]

Kenneth Ssemakula is available for interested suitors as he is expected to leave SC Villa on a free transfer. Wakiso Giants are keenly interested.