A total of 30 coaches have enrolled for CAF C Coaching Course currently ongoing in Kabale town.

The month-long course got underway on Monday at Town View Hotel with CAF Coaching instructor Livingstone Kyambadde tutoring the coaches.

The notable participants include former Uganda Cranes midfielder Patrick Ochan. He recently featured for Kyetume FC and MYDA FC before retiring.

Zaidi Byekwaso (former Mbarara City midfielder) and Jessy Lukoki are the other former players that have as well enrolled for the same course.

Additionally, there are three coaches from South Sudan namely; Lillian Bataka, Hakin Rezik Alphaza and Gabriel Samuel.

The course organized by Ham Sports Marketing Agency is the first of its kind in Western Uganda and Frank Ankunzire, a FUFA Executive Committee Member representing the Region believes this is a step in the right direction.

“As Western Region, we are grateful to FUFA for accepting our request of having this coaching course here,” he said.

“I believe this is an opportunity to equip coaches in the region with modern coaching knowledge that will be passed on to the players.

“In the long run, this will give us good players thus developing football in this region.” The course covering both theory and practical sessions will run up to 4th August.

Participants

Emmanuek Okiror Keita

Innocent Turyasingura

Stephen Geoffrey Pritchard

Fred Alinaitwe

Denis Brian Arinaitwe

Denis Tushabe

Richard Bwambale

Lillian Bakata

Brian Ollama

Zaidi Byekwaso

Juma Bukalamuli

Moses Mutabazi

Antelo Namara

Elisha Richard Madanda

Isaac Mawanda

Jessy Lukoki

Maxima Ainomugisha Maxima

Issa Ssempijja

Friday Noah

Ismael Igga

Sande Ahmed

Gabriel Samuel

Hakim Rezik Alphaza

Clifford Rukanga

George William Ssengabi

Dennis Ayeet

Moses Kamuntu Muganga

Patrick Ochan

Obed Tugume

Justus Arinaitwe