Africa Youth Chess Championship 2022:

Round Six Pairings:

U-8 Girls:

Lucie Chimeta (Malawi) Vs Tosha Torana (Uganda)

U-10 Girls:

Helen Boshoff (Namibia) Vs Aine Atubet (Uganda)

U-10 Open:

Dara Tendereza (Uganda) Vs Floyd Wasonga (Kenya)

U-12 Open:

Shepherd Mukundi Madzikwa (Zimbabwe) Vs Haris Ahabwe (Uganda)

U-14 Girls:

Sana Omprakash Kayyar (Uganda) Vs Yvonne Adego Mwashe (Kenya)

U-14 Open:

Shiloh Tandeka (Uganda) Vs CM Ahmed Kandil (Egypt)

U-16 Girls:

Patricia Kawuma (Uganda) Vs Prisha Chheda (Tanzania)

U-16 Open:

Meise Keagen (South Africa) Vs Zion Siima Kazoora (Uganda)

U-18 Open:

Elvis Mugisha (Uganda) Vs De Swardt Eduan (South Africa)

The 2022 Africa Youth Chess Championship returns on Thursday, July 7, 2022 after a day-long at the Mika Conventional Center in Lusaka city, Zambia.

There are a number of engaging battles across all the age brackets with the struggle to attain points at the fore of every player in action.

The juniors had used Wednesday’s free day to rest their brains and bodies after grueling five rounds.

Many were also engaged in rehearsals with their parents, teammates and respective coaches.

Zuri training with Andrew Mangeni on Wednesday during the rest day.

U-10 Open:

Uganda’s Dara Tendereza faces Kenyan Floyd Wasonga in one of the U-10 open duels.

Both players are on 2 points each and will aim to play catch up to the leader, Eyad Elhusseiny (Egyptian) who tops the standings on five points.

Elhusseiny takes on South African Matthew Badenhorst (4 points).

Another player on four points is Samuel Driscoll who takes on Tumelo Lwenyeka (3.5 points).

The Mika Convention center in Lusaka, Zambia

U-12 Open:

In the U-12 category, Haris Ahabwe from Uganda takes on Zimbabwe’s Shepherd Mukundi Madzikwa.

Both players have scored two points apiece.

Another Ugandan, Kayyar Omprakash Shoubhith will take on Angola’s Eduardo Arquimede Domingos.

Domingos is rated 1303 to Omprakash’s 1092.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Bernice Wambui will also face off Manzi Munanukye (Uganda)

Wambui has three points to Munanukye’s 2.5.

The best in this group category shall be facing off; Hossam Mohamed Adham (5 points) against Nigeria’s Victor Nwankwo Chibuikem (4 points).

Dara Tendereza in action during the earlier rounds in Zambia. He takes on Floyd Wasonga (Kenya) in round 6 (U-10 open)

U-14 Open:

Chess Master Ahmed Kandil from Egypt, rated 1856 will face Uganda’s Shiloh Tandeka (1468).

The Egyptian has 4.5 points and Tandeka has 3.5 so far.

U-16 Open:

South African Meise Keagen squares up Ugandan Zion Siima Kazoora in the U-16 open championship.

Keagan is rated 1286th and Kazoora is 1489th with both having 3 points apiece after 5 rounds.

U-18 Open:

In the U-18 open event, Uganda’s Elvis Mugisha will face South African, De Swardt Eduan.

Mugisha comes to this game with an upper hand, having accumulated 3 points, half a point between than his opponent.

Swardt is however rated 1345 to Mugisha’s 1656.

The other game will see Tanzanian Julio Sayi Goyayi take on Uganda’s Christian Musenze. Both have a point fetched thus far

U-16 Girls:

Patricia Kawuma from Uganda will play Tanzania’s Prisha Chheda (Tanzania) in one of the U-16 contests during round 5.

Kawuma is rated 1653 as Chheda is unrated.

Both players have three points so far

Leader Chloe Badenhorst from South Africa (5 points) plays Angola’s Paulo Jemima on four points.

Sana Omaprakash Kayyar (Uganda)

U-14 Girls:

Sana Omprakash Kayyar (Uganda) face Kenyan Yvonne Adego Mwashe (Kenya). Sana has 3.5 points so far to Adego’s 4.

Adego is rated 1119 and Sana at 1404.

Namibian Itembu Linekela will play Zuri Tatiina (Uganda)

Itembu is rated 1013 and Zuri is not yet rated.

Itembu has three points, half a point better than Zuri.

Talia Atubet

U-10 Girls:

During the U-10 girls, Helen Boshoff (Namibia) will face Uganda’s Aine Atubet (Uganda).

Both have scored two points apiece and have an opportunity to play catch up to the leaders.

Egyptian Eldin Alaa Raghad has 5 points and will be taking Francis Boshoff.

Two players on 4 points each; Zoey Mungal and Kaylee Budhram will be facing off.

Tosha Torana will play Malawi’s Lucie Chimeta during round 5

U-8 Girls:

Lucie Chimeta (Malawi) takes on Uganda’s Tosha Torana.

Chimeta has 3 points, half a point better than Torana.

Van De Schyff Mila-ne (South Africa) Vs Talia Atubet (Uganda).

Both are on three points each.

Leader Winnie Kaburo, a Kenyan has 5 points and will take on Botswana’s Melisa Otimile (3 points).