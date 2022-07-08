Main fight: Shafik Kiwanuka (Uganda) Vs Nestor Fabian Insaurralde (Argentina)

Friday, 8th July 2022

At International University of East Africa Auditorium (Kansanga, Kampala)

*11:00 PM

Uganda’s heavy weight professional boxer Shafik “Rolling Machine” Kiwanuka takes on Nestor Fabian Insaurralde on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the International University of East Africa auditorium in Kansanga, Kampala.

It will be a contest of Africa against South In the universal boxing council intercontinental heavyweight 10 round championship bout.

Kiwanuka aims to give a shot at the world title and therefore envisages every fight in thy midst as a great stepping stone.

During the official weigh-in on the eve of the fight, Kiwanuka weighed 95Kg and the opponent stood at 105 Kg.

“Every fight before me means a lot. I will want to fight Anthony Joshua” the tall puglist who stands at 6 feet, 4 inches revealed.

His opponent is shorter at 6 feet but quite experienced.

Insaurralde, an Orthodox styled attacker has 16 wins (15 KO’s), 15 losses and 1 draw.

Kiwanuka has played thrice. His debut fight came against Obadiah Mwangi, then a draw with South African Chris Thompson and victory over Zimbabwean Dube Thamanqa on an unanimous points decision.

Undercards:

Several undercard bouts are lined up to spice up the evening.

Sergeant Aldin Muzeei will face Tanzanian Mario, Ratib Muwonge will face Kenya’s Emmanuel Chvoli whilst Mercy Acayo shall take on fellow Ugandan, Albert Kimario.

Gates open by 6 PM.