3rd Africa Zone IV Golf Championship:

Wednesday, 13 th July 2022 (Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony)

(Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony) Thursday, 14th – Saturday, 16th July 2022 (Competition Days *Stroke play)

*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

A round of golf at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course comes with appreciation of natural beauty.

Given the vicinity of Lake Victoria all around this course and the lovely birds, there is that fine imported grass (from United States) on the fairways and greens that many golfers yearn to play on.

Under hot conditions, the cool breeze off the water relieves many golfers as they go around their usual golfing business.

Perhaps, the two biggest challenges for the golfers is the heavy strength of the wind, the numerous sand and the water hazards.

Often, the wind could dictate the tiding of the players’ ball movement; henceforth affects the scoring and final results.

Flavia Namakula, Uganda Golf head coach (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda golf national team head coach Flavia Namakula remains unfazed by such conditions.

“We have trained on the course during the different times and the players know how to control their game against the wind” Namakula reveals.

Uganda’s team has on form Michael Alunga, who current exploits in Kenya have shocked many.

Alunga is currently seed two in the Kenya amateur ranks.

Joseph Cwinyaai chips the ball during the 2019 Uganda Amateurs Open at Kigo. He returns to the same course for national team duty

The other members of the national team include the team captain Joseph Cwinyaai, Denis Asaba (both of Tooro Golf Club) and Godfrey Nsubuga of Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi.

Kenyan golfer, Adel Balala is well aware of the strong winds at Serena but believes he has played under more stronger winds on the home course back in Mombasa at Nyali.

“There are heavy winds here but winds at Nyali are more stronger. We are ready for the action under all conditions” Balala, playing off handicap 2 reveals.

Adel Balala, a member of the Kenya Golf national team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Program:

The official practice round will be held on Wednesday, 13th July 2022 for all the participating teams.

This will be followed by the official flag raising ceremony later on in the evening.

The first round shall come on Thursday, 14th July 2022 for 18 holes.

The other 36 holes will be played on Friday, 15th July 2022 before the climax on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

The championship returns after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For starters, Uganda has won the previous two editions; 2018 in Nyali – Mombasa and 2019 in Burundi and eyes a hattrick.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa leads the cast of sponsors for the event organized by Uganda Golf Union.

Other partners include; Pepsi, R&A, Case Medical Care, CASA Solada and Pinnacle Security.