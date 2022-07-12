The name tag Dan Kabaale Bamwogereiza pounds, echoes and reechoes aloud in Uganda’s youth football step up.

Kabaale holds a CAF “C” coaching license as well as a Diploma in Electrical engineering.

He sent aside the Electrical Engineering papers and has virtually seen it all with player development time immemorial with diligent service under schools and different clubs.

Dan Kabaale during a training session

Kabaale with BUL head coach Alex Isabirye

Kabaale boldly confesses the undying love for the youth with a special eye to spot talented players.

“It is no doubt that I have love for the young players. Little wonder, I have managed to work with many young players, many of whom have played at the junior and senior national teams. Others have also managed to play professionally outside Uganda and succeeded” Kabaale confides.

In 2019, Kabaale guided BUL Football Club junior team to the national juniors’ league title, an achievement that will forever remain engraved in Uganda’s football history archives after smiling past KCCA Soccer Academy 3-0 in the finale.

Kabaale presents a trophy to Matthew Cook, BIDCO Chief Financial Controller (CFC)

In between, he has served at the club’s youth team, elevated to the club’ interim head coach status and as an assistant at the same club.

In fact, Kabaale was among the backroom staff for Alex Isabirye as they clinched the 2021-2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup, whipping Vipers 3-1 during the one sided finale at Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Kabaale and forward Karim Ndugwa with the Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy

Background:

Kabaale is a former footballer (midfielder) who prematurely retired from the beautiful game as a player after a career ending injury.

He was born in Jinja city on 25th January 1990 to Charles Bazibu and Martha Nakku as the fourth child in the family of six.

Kabaale during a training session at BUL Football Club

Kabaale held his elementary education at Buwenge Parents Primary school for the entire primary classes.

He was then admitted to Mount St James (S1), Yale High School (S2-S4), Kampala S.S (S5) and completed A-Level studies at Gateway Secondary School in Muguluka.

Football-wise, he is also well learned. He holds a CAF “C” licence and his other credentials also entail the FIFA Youth, FIFA fitness, FIFA Goalkeeping and FAMACO certificates.

He studied electrical engineering at Kakira Polytechnic, upgrade at YMCA Wandegeya and finished his diploma at Kahaya Science and Technology.

Kabaale played football as a midfielder before injury forced an early retirement

He played football as a creative midfielder but the career was prematurely cut short by a nagging injury that one time risked the amputation of his leg.

That said, he switched to coaching at an early age when he was still in S4 at Yale High School.

“Injury focused me out of active playing at such an early age. Therefore, I decided to serve the football fraternity in another capacity as a coach” he recalls.

He commenced the football coaching journey at Bushenyi’s Bishop McAlister Secondary School where he handled several names as Godfrey Buni, Moses Ali Feni and others.

He also coached the MUST football team at Kahaya, Bushenyi, Mehta High School, Risa Standard – Lugazi, Ngora Fredcar, Artland – Katale (now Wakiso Giants), Dynamic Secondary School – Mukono before he was employed by BUL in 2015.

Kabaale in class

Kabaale conducts a training session at BUL Football Club

Inspiration:

Kabaale draws his inspiration from the elder brother Godfrey Kabaale, a former player at Water (Maji) and Nile Football Clubs.

“My big brother Godfrey Kabaale made me love the game of football. He was a good player who was admired by all people. I yearned to be like him and this is how I came up to fall for the game” Kabaale confesses.

Mike Hillary Mutebi, a respected CAF “A” licensed coach is another person Kabaale adores to the dot.

“Mike Mutebi is my role model in coaching. From the way he conducted his training sessions, game approach to the matches proper, I liked his style” he speaks of the former Maroons, SC Villa and KCCA head coach.

Mike Hillary Mutebi Credit: Aisha Nakato

Kabaale’s special joy:

Kabaale is a delighted party that he has been able to handle several players, many of whom have grown in stature, benefited from the sport with a big fraction earning off the game.

“Seeing many players I have handled earn and live off the game is my special joy. There is no rewarding thing that seeing your former player successful in life. Many have got good schools, clubs and even played for the national teams (junior and senior)” he adds.

BUL technical bench

Some of the successful crop of players from Dynamic S.S alongside coach Saka Mpiima include Yasin Mugume, Derrick Nsibambi and Edrisa “Torres” Lubega, among others.

Derrick Nsibambi in action against Mali’s right back Falaye Sacko during the FIFA World Cup group E qualifier at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Lanky BUL holding midfielder Godfrey Akol is his other product from Ngora Fredcar, back in the second division (FUFA Big League).

From the schools’ system-up, he has a bandwagon of players.

Pius Obuya, Fred Okot, Walter Ochora, Hamis Tibita, Joel Madondo, Simon Peter Oketch, Bashir Asiku, Emma Munoobi, Aggrey Madoi, Daniel Shabene, Mathias Muwanga (goalkeeper), Lawrence Bukenya, Herbert Achai, Hamis Ssemugera, Mark Bamukyaaye, Jamaldine Buchochera, Muhamad Rashid, Derrick Were (Goalkeeper), Felix Okot, Geriga Atendele, Fadil Marijan, Faizo Muledhu, Fahad Aniku, William Kaijuka, Paul Opedun and others are all products from Risah Standard.

A good number of players he handled at BUL Junior Team have since graduated to the senior team; Martin Aprem, Hillary Onek, Hamis Tibita, Reagan Kalyowa and Simon Peter Oketch.

Simon Peter Oketch celebrates a goal at BUL Football Club

Others moved to other clubs as crafty midfielder Ibrahim “Owen” Kasule (now at Wakiso Giants) and right backJohn Mugabula (still in Buganda Masaza cup).

At Artland Katale in the second division, players as Ibrahim Kazindula (now at BUL) and Abdul Karim Kasule (Ndejje University) also developed.

BUL’s Ibrahim Kazindula

Kabaale addressing the media during an interview

Ambitions:

Kabaale aspires to acquire all the coaching badges, a prerequisite to attaining good coaching jobs as he fully elevates from the junior ranks where he is best known.

“I want to ascend the ladders of coaching and personal development. I will study the other coaching courses (CAF B, CAF A and CAF Pro licence) so that I am in position to acquire more knowledge, certification and the jobs” he dreams.

Kabaale is torn between a rock and a hard place when tasked to hand pick his best player.

“All the players I have handled are unique in a way. It is pretty a hard decision to hand pick who excelled” he adds with his customary infectious smile.

Kabaale with Bashir Mutyaba, the FUFA Youth Football Development manager

Kabaale on duty at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Kabaale is back to his job as head of BUL junior team after a season on the senior team with Alex Isabirye (head coach) and the other supporting crew Baker Kasule, Kenneth Magada, Noah Kasule Babadi and the others.

Kabaale’s work is envisaged as a calling from above and surely, he will unearth many more talented players.

Dan Kabaale (middle) discusses tactics with fellow coaches at BUL Football Club

