Amidst the busy schedule of corporate family, a minute or two reserved for physical exercises is much appreciated and valued.

It is upon this background that most Corporate organizations encourage their staff to engage in such healthy activities in a bid to maintain physical and mentally fit bodies.

It was business as usual as the 2022 Corporate Games officially kicked off at the Kyambogo Cricket Grounds in Kampala on Sunday, 10th July.

Uganda Industrial Research Institute team

Joint Medical Store Team

Several corporate companies featured in match day one of the Corporate Games that will be played on every first Sunday of the virgin month.

These games return to Uganda’s sporting sphere after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda Airlines team

UAP Team

Unlike the previous editions, the financial year will be considered than the usual season.

That said, the 2022-2023 season will run from July to May with an awards dinner in June.

Ian Rumanyika, the chairperson of the Corporate Games entity encourages all companies to come and board, optimally utilize this platform for their employers to keep fit.

Ian Rumanyika, Chairperson of Corporate Games

In the same vein, Rumanyika urges the companies active to use the Corporate Games as a means for team building, networking and improving physical fitness.

I encourage all participating companies to use this platform as an opportunity to team build, network, improve physical fitness. I have lost a colleague while seated in her chair due to health complications. Many employees are tied up possibly for long hours behind their desks in the Corporate world. We need to keep healthy and fit to enable us deliver in a happy enjoyable environment. I therefore encourage all other corporate that are still thinking about joining to come on board for the next outing on 2nd August 2022. Ian Rumanyika, Chairperson Corporate Games

The press conference that officially launched the 2022 Corporate Games at Kyambogo Cricket Oval

Joint Medical Store player in action during the opening round of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games at Kyambogo Cricket Oval

UNBS Team

The sports disciplines that will feature in the Corporate Games include Football, Swimming, Basketball, Corporate Run, Volleyball, Tug of War, Woodball, Pool and Kwapena which is making its debut.

Epic match day one:

Some of the match day one results witnessed Rapid Advisory edge Uganda Airlines 2-0 courtesy of Matthew Musoke’s brace.

Uganda Airlines recovered to hold C Care to a 1-all draw with Dan Munyagwa scoring for the national airline company as Ivan Obule replied for C Care.

Uganda Airlines against C-Care in Corporate Games

Uganda Baati Team

Radio 4 overcame RVZ 1-0, DIT smiled over UNBS 2-1 as Ministry of Internal Affairs humbled Prestige Driving School 4-0, among other results.

The Corporate league has lured partners as Next Media Services through the NBS Sport channel, Radio 4, UBC Television, Baliks Media (event partner), Nation Media Group, Node Group (Public Relations and marketing partner) as well as National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

Presige Driving school

C Care Team

A female goalkeeper in action during match day 1 of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games. Every team must at least field a female during a match lest, they play a man less

NEC is the official water partner that will provide fresh natural drinking water to all participants throughout the season.

The next outing will happen on 2nd August 2022 at Kyambogo Cricket Oval, kicking off by 8 AM.

Corporate Games: “Inspiring Corporates through Sports”