3rd Africa Zone IV Golf Championship:

Wednesday, 13 th July 2022 (Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony)

(Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony) Thursday, 14th – Saturday, 16th July 2022 (Competition Days *Stroke play)

*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa

Uganda will host the third edition of the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf Championship at the pristine Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa facility in Kigo.

The championship will be competed for by six countries to include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi and the hosts Uganda.

Director of Golf at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Theo Van Rooyen has expressed delight and readiness for hosting this event.

Theodor Van Rooyen, Director of Golf at Lake Victoria Serena Golf ans Spa course

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa from an aerial perspective

“We are excited that the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf championship will be hosted at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. We are more than ready to host the tournament. The course is in good shape and we wish the golfers all the best” Van Rooyen revealed.

Van Rooyen made the remarks during the official launch of this championship held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Lake Victoria Serena Resort Hotel.

He was flanked by Uganda Golf Union executive committee officials Joseph Bagabo and John Kato as well the national head coach for team Uganda, Flavia Namakula.

L-R: Van Rooyen, John Kato, Joseph Bagabo and Flavia Namakula during the official launch of the Africa Zone IV Golf Championship at Kalangala Hall, Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bagabo expressed readiness for the Uganda Golf Union to host the different countries.

“Uganda is more than ready to host a successful tournament. From the hotel facilities, security to the course itself, everything is in place” Bagabo revealed.

On Wednesday, 13th July 2022, the official practice round will be held by all the participating teams.

This will be followed by the official flag raising ceremony later on.

On Thursday, 14th July 2022, the first round of the 54-holes competition will be played.

The subsequent two rounds will come the following day and officially climax on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa course is beautifully sandwiched by Lake Victoria

The championship returns after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda has won the previous two editions; 2018 in Nyali – Mombasa and 2019 in Burundi, as they will be targeting the third title on home turf.

Head coach Namakula has been handling the Uganda team that has the likes of Joseph Cwinyaai, Godfrey Nsubuga, Dennis Asaba and Michael Alunga.

Cwinyaai is the team captain for Uganda.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa lead the cast of sponsors.

Others include; Uganda Golf Union, Pepsi, R&A, Case Medical Care, CASA Solada and Pinnacle Security.