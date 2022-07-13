Yusuf “Dusty” Bukenya Sprint Fundraiser:

Sunday, 24 th July 2022

July 2022 At Garuga Race Truck

Entry Fees: 10,000/= & 20,000/=

On 3rd June 2018, the rally crew of Yusuf “Dusty” Bukenya and Frank Kaheesi Sserugo survived a nasty scene when their car, Mitsubishi Evo 9 rolled six times.

Sensing danger, navigator Sserugo alerted his driver and the crew managed to escape unscratched.

The car set ablaze moments later and the rest as reported is now a rich history archive in the Uganda’s motorsport fraternity.

This sad tale happened during the famous Fort Portal city rally.

Safety Marshals on duty to mitigate the fire on Yusuf Bukenya’s car Credit: Africa Rally Archives

Four years down the year, Bukenya is on a mission to own a rally car again.

With the full blessing of the national motorsport body (FMU), Bukenya has organized a fundraiser sprint at the Garuga Race Truck on Sunday, 24th July 2022.

Bukenya and crew have set a bare minimum fee of $70,000 to procure a Ford Fiesta Proto with an Evo 9 spec set up to resume the business he has executed since he left motocross.

Flanked by the father Wycliff “Rolling Master” Bukenya and brother Unissan Bakunda, Yusuf addressed the media at the gardens of National Council Sports (NCS) in Lugogo on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Rally Friends of Yusuf Bukenya have promised to come and be part of the fundraiser at Garuga (Credit: David Isabirye)

“Tell a friend to tell a friend” Bukenya, a soft spoken entity murmured.

“I want to thank everyone who has been with me in this journey. I call upon your support on 24th July 2022 as I fundraise to get my car back” he pleaded.

Clerk of the course Enock Olinga promised a tranquil event where safety will still rank as the top priority.

Clerk of the course Enock Olinga (holding the mircophone) with the event manager Kees Kagoro [Credit: David Isabirye]

“The course at Garuga has been well designed. It will be a double lane event starting as early as 10 AM. In Motorsport, safety is a high priority and we shall make it count this time round” Olinga noted.

FMU’s Reynold Kibira urged the rallying fraternity to come and support Yusuf Bukenya, the same way they have done for the previous sprints as Ortega, Shafik Ssemujju, Leila Mayanja and others.

Wyclif Bukenya and FMU’s Reynold Kibira (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bukenya is being supported by Haris International under the Rock Boom brand, friends within Uganda and beyond.

Entry fees to the Garuga Race truck stand at 10,000/= and 20,000/= per head.