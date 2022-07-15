Vipers’ sixth signing Lumala Abdu has vowed to take the club to the group stages of the Caf Champions League for the maiden time.

Lumala was unveiled by the reigning league champions on Friday as a free agent after over two years without a club since he parted ways with Pyramids of Egypt and given his favourite shirt 22.

“It feels great that finally the deal has been done. I thank the club president (Lawrence Mulindwa) and General Manager Steven Mulindwa who did everything to make this happen,” Lumala said in his first interview.

“I am here to help my teammates get better and me also to get better and be on a higher level I want to be on.

The objective is to help the club to go the Caf Champions’ League group stages and can’t wait to get started. I also want to win the league because it’s my first time to play in Uganda and to the fans, they should expect to see the best of me.” Lumala Abdu

The venoms are still dominant in the market with Isa Mubiru, Joseph Marvin Youngman, Congolese duo of Olivier Osomba and Alfred Mudekereza and Ashraf Mandela all confirmed signings.

They are yet to confirm any departure from the club and are still expected to add former Austria Wien II midfielder Frank Kato Kizanyiro to their ranks.