SC Villa are close to agreeing a deal with coach Mike Mutebi to replace sacked Greek Petros Koukouras.

The club president Omar Mandela held talks with the former KCCA gaffer and only finer details have delayed the two putting pen to paper.

Mutebi previously coached SC Villa in 2011/12 season when Fred Muwema was club president.

Express FC and Al Merriekh have agreed a deal worth $ 40,000 for Eric Kambale to join the Sudanese club in this window [Sports Nation]

Paul Willa could be on his way out of Vipers SC after the club signed Ashraf Mandela [SK13 Sports]

Maroons held positive talks with Police forward Johnson Odong over a possible deal after his contract with the Kibuli based side expired [Swift Sports]

However, there are other sources that state Odong has agreed a deal in principle to join Gaddafi FC who are on a signing spree since getting Wasswa Bbosa as head coach [SK13 Sports]

Abdallah Salim has agreed to join URA SC after talks over a new contract at SC Villa collapsed due to what the Villa Park side termed as unrealistic demands. [Swift Sports]

Bobosi Byaruhanga is still training with Vipers SC despite earlier submission on NBS Sport that he played his last game for the Venoms in the Uganda Cup finals last season.

Hassan Kalega has signed a new contract at URA despite failing to nail a starting place on the team since he joined the club three year ago.

Uganda Hippos’ exciting midfielder Isma Mugulusi is expected to complete his transfer to Gaddafi after recovering from a knee injury which required surgery [Sports Pearl]