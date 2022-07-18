1st AFRIYEA Inter-Schools Golf Championship:

Tuesday, 26 th July 2022

July 2022 At Tooro Golf Club, Fort Portal city

Mode of Play: Stableford

The future of any sport or venture depends upon the preparations and strong foundational pillars of growth.

In many case, nurseries and academies are regarded as the bed-rock of such projects.

It is upon this rich background that AFRIYEA Golf Academy has considered equipping golf skills to youngsters.

Now, the inaugural edition of the AFRIYEA Inter-schools Golf championship will take center stage this coming week in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

At least 14 schools have confirmed to take part in the first ever edition of the AFRIYEA inter-schools Golf championship at the 9-hole Tooro Golf Club on Tuesday, 26th July 2022.

Group photo for junior golfers in Fort Portal city

Among these schools entail pre-primary and primary institutions to include; Tooro Parents Education Centre, Buhinga primary school, Banyatereza primary school, Green Circle Primary School, Glory to Glory, Early Bird Nursery School, Mary and Joseph nursery school, Queen Mother school, Golden Star School, St. Paul’s Junior among others.

Prior to the tournament proper, these schools have been engaged in a classic grass root golf development.

This is to provide an opportunity for the kids from all walks of life to share their talents.

Mary Ayebale, a pupil from Buhinga Primary school putts to glory

Such a platform will be optimally utilized to network, share knowledge whilst learning problem solving skills since golf is a game that is widely known for training an individual in a holistic arrangement.

Golf is one sport with unquestionable values of discipline, honesty, respect correlates with the students learning in schools.

Young golfers execute exercises in preparation for the first ever Inter-schools golf tournament, not only in Fort Portal, but the entire Uganda

This is reason why AFRIYEA Golf Academy has found it very eminent in ensuring the game is built from the grass root level of school, according the CEO, Isaiah Mwesige.

What is expected is that we shall at least have 40% being girls and 58 boys and 2% disabled golfers participating in the tournament in a fun oriented approach but keeping the high standards of the game at every stage whereas providing professional golfing skills. Schools are the nursery beds of every talent and by introducing competitive golf championships in schools it will help to form the foundation of the sport and provide a chance for the kids with interest to play the sport to meet their dreams. Isaiah Mwesige, AFRIEYA Golf Academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

A young golfer chips to the greens during practice times

Different sports teachers and head teachers have been put on the front line of this school golf program as the coordinators of the school golf program and some have already been given the basics of the game to enable them to transfer the knowledge and skills to the little to understand all the fundamentals of the game of golf.

According to the Academy school golf program director, the interest level for Golf is so high that this this time the schools have not had to struggle much to interest kids in the sport but have been bombarded with requests from both the parents and the young people themselves to participate.

The schools will have their final touches to select their school teams this week and they will conduct their official practice rounds for this purpose on Wednesday at 10am from Toro.

A young boy doing exercises to keep the body flexible and fit

Rules and regulations:

Every school team will be comprised of a maximum of 4 players and minimum 2 players.

The format of play shall be stableford. Local rules, R& A and USGA rules shall apply during the tournament.

There shall be awarding of the best schools with certificates of participation and trophies.

The prizes will be given to the individual winners (boy and girl) as well as a disabled player.