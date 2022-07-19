When the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games kick off on Thursday, 28th July 2022 in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Uganda will join the 72 teams in action.

As the athletes aim for accolades (medals), many are also targeting different records to and milestones to set.

Uganda’s Table Tennis female player Jemimah Nakawala is among the four players on the country’s T.T team.

The 12-year-old will be the youngest ever athlete to represent Uganda at these games.

Nakawala is a primary seven pupil at KCCA Primary school in Kamwokya, a suburb of the capital city, Kampala.

She is enthused about the development that she travels to Birmingham as the youngest ever athlete on the Ugandan team.

“I am very happy, first all of all for having qualified to the Commonwealth Games.” Nakawala, a soft spoken and shy player reveals.

“It is not easy at times qualifying for such games but I have to thank God, my coaches and teammates” she adds.

Jemimah Nakawala in action during the Commonwealth trial series at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo. (Credit: David Isabirye)

Background:

Nakawala was born on 21st February 2010 in Nabweru town.

Daniel Magaya is the father but little is known of the mother.

“I have always lived with my father” a teary Nakawala admits.

She started her education journey at New Era school in Bugoba for nursey school. She then moved to Tendo Primary school in P1, moved to Nakasero and now at KCCA primary school in P7.

Table Tennis journey:

She commenced her Table Tennis journey at Nakasero primary school in 2017 under legendary coach Mary Musoke.

She lauds the contribution of Musoke in her Table Tennis journey.

“Coach Mary Musoke made me love the sport of Table Tennis. She encouraged me to play and face opponents older than me. I owe her my Table Tennis exploits” Nakawala remarks.

The three other players on the Uganda Table Tennis team for the Commonwealth Games include Parvin Nangonzi (14), Rita Nakhumitsa (23) and Florence Seera (25).

Qualifying for the Commonwealth Games was a dream come true for Nakawala.

“I have always yearned to represent Uganda on the international scene and at global games as the Commonwealth Games. I am happy that I finally made it” she adds.

Achievements:

Nakawala whose best stroke is the forehand is steadily establishing an enviable trophy cabinet.

She has recently won the Jinja 2022 Table Tennis championship in the U-13 and U-19 categories.

She also championed the 2022 Hoops and Cadet tournament (12 & under) hosted by Elite High School, Entebbe.

She played at the East Africa Table Tennis championship in Ethiopia and qualified for the Africa championship (due in Algeria, October 2022) alongside Samuel Mbabazi and Benjamin Achuma.

Last year, she was runners up to Parvin Nangonzi in the CTF trials (Top 16).

At school, her best subject is subject and the favourite meal is chips, chicken and a krest soda.

The future for Jemimah Nakawala is definitely bright.

Detailed Profile: