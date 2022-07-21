World Athletics U-20 Championships 2022:

1st – 6th August 2022

Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero

Santiago de Cali, Colombia

Uganda’s team to the 2022 World U-20 athletics championship has been confirmed.

This team has four female and seven male athletes.

The four females are Maureen Chebet (800M), Loice Chekwemoi (3000M steeple chase), Scarlet Patrick Chebet (3000M and 5000M) as well as Prisca Chemweno Chesang (5000M).

Chekwemoi is fresh from the world ISF school games hosted in France where she won a gold medal in the 2000M steeple chase event.

Loice Chekwemoi crosses the finishing line at Stade Helitas, Caen (Credit: David Isabirye)

The males on the team are Emmanuel Oyet Rwotomiya (400M), Hosea Kiprop (1500M), Rogers Kibet (3000M and 5000M), Dan Kibet (3000M), Peter Maru (5000M), Gideon Rotich (3000M Steeple Chase) and Elijah Ndiwa Toroitich (3000M Steeple Chase).

The team manager is Charles Mukiibi. Florence Onziru will double as the head coach as well as the Cheperon.

National Council of Sports’ administrative officer Anne Nankya will also accompany the team.

Only athletes born not earlier than 1 January 2003 will take part in this championship.

The championships start on the 1st August 2022 and will run until the 6th August at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.

The president of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez is expected to grace the official opening of this championship that has 45 different events.

Uganda’s Delegation:

Athletes:

Women:

Mauren Chebet – 800m

Loice Chekwemoi – 3000m Steeple chase

Scarlet Patrick Chebet -3000m & 5000m

Prisca Chemweno Chesang 5000m

Men:

Emmanuel Oyet Rwotomiya – 400m

Hosea Kiprop – 1500m

Rogers Kibet – 3000m & 5000m

Dan Kibet – 3000m

Peter Maru – 5000m

Gideon Rotich – 3000m Steeple Chase

Elijah Ndiwa Toroitich – 3000m Steeple Chase

Officials

Team manager: Charles Mukiibi

Head coach & Cheperon: Florence Onziru

National Council of Sports (NCS) Representative: Anne Nankya