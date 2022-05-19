ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France:

2000m Steeple chase (Girls):

Gold : Loice Chepkwemoi (Uganda) – 6:36:62

: Loice Chepkwemoi (Uganda) – 6:36:62 Silver: Jourdan Melissande (France) – 6:41:50

Jourdan Melissande (France) – 6:41:50 Bronze: Flo Stefania Aurelia (Romania) – 6:45:22

Uganda had a colourful Thursday, May 19, 2022 with four medals in athletics at Stade Helitas in Caen city during the on-going ISF Gymnasiade Games, France.

Under chilly windy weather conditions, Uganda’s athletes braved the hitherto unfriendly confines to clinch different medals.

Loice Chepkwemoi scooped gold in the 2000m steeple chase for the girls.

Loice Chekwemoi crosses the finishing line at Stade Helitas, Caen (Credit: David Isabirye)

It feels nice to win. The preparations were good and I want to maintain this momentum Loice Chepkwemoi, Ugandan athlete

Another gold medal was recorded by Maureen Chebet in the 800m girls.

There were two bronze medals on the day; from Priscilla Akello (800m) girls steeple chase and Dolphin Chelimo (800m) boys.

Patrick Okanya and Loice Chekwemoi celebrate

Chepkwemoi led from start to finish with an incredible kick to win the competitive race with a timing of 6:36:62 ahead of France’s Jourdan Melissande (6:41:50).

Third place and the bronze was taken by Romanian Flor Stefania Aurelia who raced 6:45:22.

Kazakhstan’s Akbayan Nurmamet and another French, Dajoux Margot completed the top five positions with 6:48:47 and 6:49:57 times respectively.

Another Ugandan, Financia Chepkwemoi was 9th out of 15 runners in the fast race with a time of 7:02:57.

Loice Chekwemoi and Financia Chepkwemoi (right) moments before the race (Credit: David Isabirye)

Female athletes walk from the call room at Stade Helitas in Caen (Credit: David Isabirye)

There was merry making for the gold that was also followed by Maureen Chebet’s gold medal in 800m girls.

Two bronze medals from Dolphin Chelimo (2000m boys steeple chase) and Priscilla Akello (800m girls) galvanised the day for the East African athletics’ power house.

The team coaches, fellow athletes, team managers, journalists, USSSA president Patrick Okanya and other executive members, commissioner Sam Kuloba, legislator Denis Nyangweso and National Council of Sports General Secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel all celebrated the victory.

Uganda’s medal tally now increases to five in the competition after the earlier silver medal by Victor Cherotich in the 3000m boys event.

Action continues on Friday, 20th May 2022.