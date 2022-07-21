Mbale Sports hub became the latest beneficiary to receive their sports gear (equipment) courtesy of Rhinos Athletics Club.

The official handover of this assortment of rugby equipment was executed at North Road Primary school in Mbale city.

Yayiro Kasasa, the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) official in charge of Youth and Talent Identification was accompanied by Rhino Athletics club officials, Hudson Kirabo (operations department) and Allan Ngeye (Acting head of operations).

“We are grateful to our sponsors for the continued support as we help make the dream of sports a reality” Kasasa noted as he handed over.

The donations entailed rugby balls, training cones, shirts and shorts.

Mbale Sports Club is among the seven affiliates to the Rhinos Athletics Club.

Some of the players at Mbale Hub show off the donated rugby balls, training cones and jerseys.

These hubs recently received a timely boost of sports equipment from different sports clubs in the United Kingdom.

The donors included; Southampton Football Club, Bath and North East Somerset RTC Academy and Salisbury Rugby Football Club.

The other beneficiaries were Motion Youth (Kampala), Adjumani, Iganga, Kumi, Golden Impact (Mukono) and Gulu, all who earlier received their packages at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala.

The total donations are 158 Rugby balls, 224 training cones, 220 shirts, 220 shorts, 40 football boots and 44 pairs of socks.

“These donations are targeting rural areas of Uganda through the Rhino Athletics Sports Club hubs in the country, using sports as a tool to engage communities. We shall also focus on training of community coaches. We thank the all the clubs that donated this equipment and the different people who mobilized to have the equipment delivered.” Kasasa added.

Collective Appreciation:

The recipients laud Rhinos Athletics Sports Hub, Soccer net United Kingdom, Sports Uganda UK, Andrew Byekwaso, Regional Express, Emirates Airlines, African Scorpion, Jinja Hippos, Karibu International School – Iganga and Henry Musisi (Managing Director, African commodities).