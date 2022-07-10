At least seven hubs that affiliate to the Rhinos Athletics Club Uganda have received a timely boost of sports equipment from different sports clubs in the United Kingdom.

The donors are Southampton Football Club, Bath and North East Somerset RTC Academy and Salisbury Rugby Football Club.

The seven beneficiaries include; Motion Youth (Kampala), Adjumani, Iganga, Kumi, Mbale, Golden Impact (Mukono) and Gulu.

The total donations are 158 Rugby balls, 224 training cones, 220 shirts, 220 shorts, 40 football boots and 44 pairs of socks.

Ali Mavita (middle) excited after recieving the donated items for Adjumani [Credit: David Isabirye]

These were officially handed over to the representatives of the various hubs at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

Rhinos Athletics Club duo of Hudson Kirabo (operations department) and Allan Ngeye (Acting head of operations) were joined by the legendary rugby coach Yayiro Kasasa to hand over the donations.

Kasasa cautioned on the good use of the donated equipment.

“Let us show good accountability of the sports equipment donated. The end-users (the young boys and girls) ought to benefit and make the best use of this sports gear” Kasasa appealed.

Representatives of the Rhinos Athletics Club hubs show off the donated items at Kyadondo Rugby Ground, Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Adjumani Hub had the team leader Ali Mavita receiving their package (20 balls, 25 training cones, 30 shirts and 30 shirts).

“We are humbled by this donation of sports gear that will help us in the development of sports in the West Nile region with emphasis as well to the refugee communities. Besides basketball, we are also looking at football, rugby and netball among the other games to consider” Mavita revealed.

Golden Impact (Mukono) was represented by the managing director Samuel Odongo and one of the female players, Cynthia Morgan.

Samuel Odongo and Cynthia Morgan recieved the items on behalf of Golden Impact Mukono (Credit: David Isabirye)

“This equipment will definitely give us an extra push going forward. Golden Impact has football for both gender and we are initiating rugby as well other sports” Odongo noted.

Agatha Nyesiga, the executive director of Motion Youth (Kampala) attended accompanied by a coach, Lawrence Lucio Wanyama.

“This is a complete blessing to us. The equipment will play a great role in the development of sports in the Motion Youth Hub” Nyesiga remarked.

Agatha Nyesiga, Executive Director Motion Youth Hub (second from right) recieves the donated items [Credit: David Isabirye]

L-R: Cissy Akello from L-Gulu Hub flanked by Allan Ngeye and Hudson Kirabo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Michael Eswapu, a coordinator from the Kumi Hub was also present at Kyadondo and so was Gulu Hub’s Cissy Akello.

These donations are targeting rural areas of Uganda through the Rhino Athletics Sports Club hubs in the country, using sports as a tool to engage communities. We shall also focus on training of community coaches. We thank the all the clubs that donated this equipment and the different people who mobilized to have the equipment delivered. Allan Ngeye, Ag Head of Operations – Rhinos Athletics Club

Gulu Hub’s Cissy Akello holds some of the donated football boots (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kumi Hub’s Michael Eswapu recieves the donated items from Yayiro Kasasa as Hudson Kirabo looks on (Credit: David Isabirye)

Appreciation:

The different parties were all wholesomely appreciated.

These range from the donors, Rhinos Athletics Sports Hub, Soccer net United Kingdom, Sports Uganda UK, Andrew Byekwaso, Regional Express, Emirates Airlines, African Scorpion, Jinja Hippos, Karibu International School – Iganga and Henry Musisi (Managing Director, African commodities).

