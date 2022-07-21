Creativity, robustness, innovativeness, timeliness and aggression are key important attributes in sporting spheres and generally in normal life.

These important pillars often simplify life and remain crucial bridges to surge forward.

The Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) has combined all the aforementioned aspects as they are now making manufacturing playing tables.

The UTTA tables are made out of local raw materials; timber, nails, paint, varnish and other items.

These wonderfully crafted UTTA local tables have become first choice priorities for most schools.

Haven Education Center and Tibhar International Secondary School are the latest entities to join the Table Tennis fraternity, using the locally made tables.

Just like the imported tables, the local breeds are also firm (stable), smooth and playable.

UTTA president Robert Jjagwe is overwhelmed by the development that he envisages as a step in the desired right direction.

“The Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) tables are a new development that we ought to embrace and support. The tables are good and playable. This is development on the part of Uganda. They come in different colours of red and black or white and black” Jjagwe remarks.

UTTA Table Tennis table

According to Jjagwe, these UTTA tables are very nice, simple with a beautiful design and outlook.

They have an impressive durability spanning well over 5 years and made with very strong metal.

They are also easy to assemble and adjustability on all the four legs up to 6 inches meaning it can be properly leveled on almost any surface.

Try out on the UTTA table

These tables are repairable right here in Uganda meaning that even if they get damaged, the entire table is not lost, it can actually be refurbished back to brand new.

On the market, they cost between 500,000/= to 1,000,000/= unlike the imported brands which range between 4,000,000/= to 5,000,000/=.

Plywood is available in a variety of materials, such as fir, pine and spruce.

These three types of wood are softwood, and are all suitable for use as a Table Tennis table.