Fire in the City:

Saturday, 23 rd July 2022

July 2022 At MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala

Bouts start at 5:00 PM

Tickets: 20,000/= (Ordinary) & 50,000 (VIP)

12 Sports Rounds Boxing Promotion returns to the sporting scene, particularly in the boxing sphere with a number of bouts on Saturday, 23rd July 2022 at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo in Kampala city.

On the eve of the bouts, it was the official weigh-In for all the fighters at the lavish Onomo Hotel along Akii Bua Road, Nakasero.

Former Uganda boxing national team (Bombers) fighters Shadir Musa Bwogi and David Ssemujju will continue to make strides in the professional docket of the industry.

The Fire in the city bouts’ weigh-in was done at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero – Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Olympian Shadir Musa Bwogi weighs in at Onomo Hotel in Kampala

The main fight on the evening dubbed “Fire in the city” will witness Bwogi against Jinja’s Henry “Stopper” Kasujja in the middle weight (72 Kg) cluster.

“I have trained very well and ready to face Kasujja. I will crush him given my experience over him.” Bwogi who was accompanied by the comrades in the Team SMB Tmoly camp vowed.

Members of Team SMB Tmoly Bwogi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kasujja whose ring name is “stopper” confessed he will stop Bwogi’s dominance.

“I will stop the dominance of Bwogi. I have done enough training to send a strong statement and bring him down” Kasujja noted.

Henry “Stopper” Kasujja is confident of stopping Bwogi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other bouts:

During the super welter weight, David Ssemujju shall take on Shamil Ntambi for six rounds.

Ignatius Onyango fights John Sserunjogi in the super middle category (eight rounds).

Ignatius Onyango weighs-in. He will battle John Sserunjogi in the super middle category for eight rounds (Credit: David Isabirye)

Saul Male will lock-horns against Kamada Ntege in yet another super middle bout for eight rounds.

In welter weight, Paul Kasumali shall square up against Ibra Mukiibi during a four round fight.

Meanwhile, Rogers Kamulegeya and Hassan Were will face off in the Bantam weight section for four rounds.

Rogers Kamulegeya on the weighing scale. He faces Hassan Were in the Bantam weight section for four rounds (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ibra Mubiru (yellow short) will face Swalik Kisitu in the welter weight category [Credit: David Isabirye]

Isaac Ssebufu and Farat Manilol will be face to face in the light weight (four rounds).

Another Welter weight contest will be between Swalik Kisitu and Ibra Mubiru for four rounds.

Conrad Seruyange and Abdulrazak Wamala will face off in the Light weight category during a four rounds’ bout.

Steven Ssembuya, promoter (Credit: David Isabirye)

Everything is in place ahead of the Fire in the city bouts. The fighters are in shape and as organizers of 12 Sports Rounds promotions, we are more than set. We urge the fans to come early and watch the exciting bouts. Steven Ssembuya, Promoter

Entry fees are fixed at 20,000/= and 50,000/= in the ordinary and VIP categories respectively.

These contests are organized by 12 Sports Rounds Promotions.

Other partners include NTV, African Chocolate Company, KCCA, Uhuru Restaurant and Sapatuu.