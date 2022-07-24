Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi promised to reward the Bombers who will return with a medal from Birmingham commonwealth Games.

For every gold medal, the boxer will pocket UGX 3 million, 2 million for every silver and 1million for bronze.

Muhangi made the remarks as he flagged off the boxers from their camp at Forest Park in Buloba on Saturday, 23rd July 2022.

“To motivate the boxers headed for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, money has been staked to reward them for every medal won. 3,000,000 will go to very gold, 2,000,000 for silver and 1,000,000 for bronze” Muhangi noted.

Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi (left) speaks at Forest Park in Buloba

Bombers team at Forest Park, Buloba

The Bombers has been in the residential camp for the last three weeks to sharpen up the bodies for the games starting 27th July until the 7th August 2022.

This team has one female, Teddy Nakimuli and five males; team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Junior, Jonah Kyobe, Owen Kibira and Yusuf Nkobeza.

All these players were selected from the on-going Uganda Boxing Champions League that recently got a sponsorship boost from Sting brand, a product of Crown Beverages Limited.

There were three coaches handling the team at Buloba in Patrick Lihanda, Lawrence Kalyango and Abdul Tebazalwa.

About the boxers:

Teddy Nakimuli is 20 years old. She a member of University of Pain Boxing club and features in the fly weight category.

She is the only lady on the team.

Kyobe is in the feather weight category and plays at Lukanga boxing club.

Joshua Tukamuheebwa is a south paw boxer, nicknamed “Hard puncher”. He plays for East Coast boxing club in the light welter weight and the overall captain of the boxing team.

Joshua Tukamuhebwa holds the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) flag

Isaac Ssenyange Junior is in the light middle weight featuring for Zebra Boxing Club.

He is keen to make a mark and follow in the foot-steps of the fallen father, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Mando.

Isaac Kibira (welter weight) is 21 years old and a member of Lukanga Boxing Club.

Yusuf Nkobeza is a middle weight boxer.

The National Exhibition Centre in Solihull will host the boxing event.

Uganda eyes medals at the Commonwealth Games in all the 11 disciplines that will be fielded.

Uganda has won a total of 34 Olympic medals overall, 8 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze.