2022 Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf Tournament:

Overall winners:

Individuals:

: Simon Ocen – 47 Points Ladies: Brenda Maraka – 40 Points

Team:

DHL 2 – 114 Points (Kaka Matama, Maureen Nasimolo, David Sekitoleko, Peter Mayende)

The 2022 Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf Tournament was successfully held at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala city on 23rd July Kampala.

At least 200 golfers swung in the tournament that is part of the 29th coronation anniversary for Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the cultural leader and king of Buganda Kingdom.

This tournament was officially teed off by the Royal Princess Dina Kigga.

Speaker of the Buganda Parliament Owek Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule shows Princess Kigga how to hold a golf club before tee-off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kigga returned as chief guest for the official prize giving ceremony and closure of the tournament, lauding the different golfers and companies that took part.

“I want to thank the management of Uganda Golf Union, Buganda Golfers Association, the companies and golfers who took part in this year’s Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf tournament. This is one of the events as we get closer to the Coronation anniversary that will happen on 31st July 2022 in Lubiri, Kampala” Princess Kigga noted.

Different companies as Lato Milk, Absa Bank Uganda, Crown Beverages, Limited Techologies, Kampala Casino, DHL, Nissan Uganda, Soliton Telmec, CMC and others took part.

L-R: Anne Abeja (President Uganda Ladies Golf Union), Emmanuel Wamala (Captain, Uganda Golf Club), Princess Kigga and speaker of Buganda Lukiiko Owek Luwagga Mugumbule (Credit: David Isabirye)

Top performers:

Simon Ocen was the male overall winner with 47 points as Brenda Maraka came top among the ladies with 40 points.

Maraka was also outstanding with an odd hole-in-one shot.

The outstanding team was DHL 2 with 114 points.

This team was constituted of Kaka Matama, Maureen Nasimolo, David Sekitoleko and Peter Mayende.

With 108 points, Soliton Telmec team came second. Robert Waweru, Hasifa Karungi, Hassan Kalar and John Waigo were part of the Soliton Telmec team.

The third placed team was CMC with 106 points on countback.

CMC’s had H. Nsanze, Daniel Kalumuzo, Mark Namanya and B. Katehangwa.

A golfer swings off during the 2022 Coronation Anniversary Golf Tournament (Credit: David Isabirye)

Side Bets:

Joan Julia Nampewo won the longest drive and nearest to the pin contests.

Semei Mwesigwa was the men’s nearest to the pin winner as Yash Jain took the longest drive.

The 2022 Kabaka Coronation anniversary celebrations are in line with the theme of fighting HIV/AIDS since Kabaka Mutebi is the goodwill ambassador of UNAIDS on the African continent

The championship returned after a two-year absence because of the Coronavirus pandemic that raged the entire world.