At least 210 golfers took part in the 2022 Kabaka Coronation Anniversary tournament at the par 72-Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala city.

Princess Dina Kigga Mukarukidi officiated at the official tee-off ceremony.

The princess was flanked by the speaker of Buganda Lukiiko, Owek. Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule, Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala, Buganda Golfers Association captain Samuel Lugonvu Mubiru, Anne Abeja (President Uganda Ladies Golf Union) and other golfers.

Speaker of the Buganda Parliament Owek Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule shows Princess Kigga how to hold a golf club (Credit: David Isabirye)

This tee-off took place on the first tee box of the vast golfing facility.

Princess Kigga urged the Kabaka subjects to support all the activities lined up for the 2022 Kabaka Coronation anniversary celebrations in line with the theme of fighting HIV/AIDS.

“I am happy to be here at the official tee-off of the golf tournament to celebrate the 29th Anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. I urge all the subjects to join in all the activities as we celebrate” Princess Kigga appealed.

Princess Dina Kigga with other golfers at Uganda Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Anne Abeja greets Princess Dina Kigga (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Coronation anniversary golf tournament is organized by Buganda Golfers Association as part of the celebrations to mark Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 29th coronation festivities.

The golfers are playing on the stable-ford full handicap format.

Absa Bank Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa putts with one hand (Credit: David Isabirye)

The championship which will be run on a stableford full handicap returns after a two-year absence because of the Coronavirus pandemic that raged the entire world.

The golfers will be crowned at the end of the day.

Mumba Kalifungwa (second from right) with other players before teeing off on par-3 hole number 10 [Credit: David Isabirye]