2022 Darts National League:

UCI 05-07 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) MDS 02-10 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Pearl 03-09 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Kobs 02-10 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Darts Club won all their four games in the latest 2022 national league encounters.

Following a lengthy break of this league due to the 2022 East African Darts championship (won by Uganda), the national league returned with a number of games.

Christened as the Baboons, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) team was on top notch form.

UWA overcame UCI 7-5, humbled MDS 10-2, condemned Pearl 9-3 and humiliated Kobs 10-2.

UWA Darts Club members after a league match (Credit: UWA Sports Department)

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) team had the likes of Patrick Opolot, Isaac Passi and Noeline Namuddu, all who produced their A-performances to life the team.

Other players on the UWA team include; Juliet Kantumbare, Ben Musisi, Augustus Ndigendawa, David Ongee, Edward Baguma, Philip Ojok, Gerald Watebawa, Abner Bwire, Allan Besigye and Rita Nimusiima.

UPDF and Leisure Tec hosted the latest games.

For starters, Uganda Wildlife Authority are the champions of the 2022 Super Cup, a tournament that was held in Gulu city.

The national league will resume this coming weekend.