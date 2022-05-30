2022 Darts Super Cup:

Group stage:

Marafic Darts Club 02-10 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

Semi-final:

Uganda Prisons 18-18 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

*UWA won in penalty shoot-out

Final:

Uganda Police 15-19 Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Darts club emphatically won the 2022 Darts Super Cup in Gulu city on Sunday, 29th May.

Christened as the “Baboons”, UWA won three matches to lift the trophy.

UWA opened with a stylish 10-2 victory over Marafic Darts Club.

Come the semi-finals, UWA gritted their teeth to edge Uganda Prisons.

Normal time ended 18-all before captain Isaac Passi’s took a penalty to inspire UWA to the finals.

In the final, UWA defeated Uganda Police 19-15 to lift the trophy.

UWA players celebrate with their trophy in Gulu city

Uganda Wildlife Authority’s team had skipper Passi, Juliet Kantumbare, Patrick Opolot, Ben Musisi, Augustus Ndigendawa, David Ongee, Edward Baguma, Philip Ojok, Gerald Watebawa, Abner Bwire, Noeline Namuddu, Allan Besigye and Rita Nimusiima.

UWA is also dominant in the national league as they remain unbeaten in as many games thus far.

Their victories have come against Kobs, Pearl, SSDC, Nobela, Uganda Police, Kakira and MDS with a stalemate against Leisure Tec (6-all).

About Darts:

Darts is a competitive sport in which two or more players bare-handedly throw small sharp-pointed missiles known as darts at a round target known as a dartboard.

Darts Board

Points can be scored by hitting specific marked areas of the board, though unlike in sports such as archery, these areas are distributed all across the board and do not follow a principle of points increasing towards the centre of the board.

Though a number of similar games using various boards and rules exist, the term “darts” usually now refers to a standardized game involving a specific board design and set of rules.

Darts is both a professional shooting sport and a traditional pub game.

Darts is commonly played in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and recreationally enjoyed around the world.