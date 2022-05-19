Uganda Darts National League 2022:

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) 10-02 Pearl

Pearl Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) 09-03 Kobs

Kobs Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) 07-05 SSDC

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Darts club has remained solid in the on-going 2022 national league at Lwanza and Da’cooz.

The Baboons won all their three latest matches played with comprehensive victories against Kobs, Pearl and SSDC.

Against Pearl, UWA registered a commanding 10-2 win.

They also overcame Kobs 9-3 and edged out SSDC 7-5.

These three wins imply that now UWA is unbeaten in eight matches played thus far.

Uganda Wildlife Authority had earlier won 4 matches and drawn once at Nobela and Iwanza complex

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Darts Team

They condemned Nobela (12-0), Uganda Police (9-3), Kakira (10-02) and MDS (12-0) before the stalemate with Leisure Tec (6-6).

Uganda Wildlife Authority team has the likes of Isaac Passi, Juliet Kantumbare, Patrick Opolot, Ben Musisi, Augustus Ndigendawa, David Ongee, Edward Baguma, Philip Ojok, Gerald Watebawa, Abner Bwire, Noeline Namuddu, Allan Besigye and Rita Nimusiima.

The league will resume next weekend.

Darts Board

About Darts:

Darts is a competitive sport in which two or more players bare-handedly throw small sharp-pointed missiles known as darts at a round target known as a dartboard.

Points can be scored by hitting specific marked areas of the board, though unlike in sports such as archery, these areas are distributed all across the board and do not follow a principle of points increasing towards the centre of the board.

Though a number of similar games using various boards and rules exist, the term “darts” usually now refers to a standardized game involving a specific board design and set of rules.

Darts is both a professional shooting sport and a traditional pub game. Darts is commonly played in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and recreationally enjoyed around the world.

