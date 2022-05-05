Uganda Darts League 2022:

Uganda Wildlife Authority 12-00 Nobela Darts Club

Nobela Darts Club Uganda Wildlife Authority 09-03 Uganda Police

Uganda Police Uganda Wildlife Authority 10-02 Kakira

Kakira Uganda Wildlife Authority 12-00 MDS

MDS Uganda Wildlife Authority 06-06 Leisure Tec

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Darts club has had an easy ride in the national Darts league.

The early games played at Nobela and Lwanza complex witnessed the Baboons christened side record four victories and one stalemate.

UWA was ruthless with 12-0 identical victories over Nobel and MDS Darts Club, and also winners over Uganda Police 9-3 as well as against Kakira 10-2.

Uganda Wildlife Authority played to a 6-6 draw with Leisure Tec.

UWA’s team has the likes of Isaac Passi, Juliet Kantumbare, Patrick Opolot, Ben Musisi, Augustus Ndigendawa, David Ongee, Edward Baguma, Philip Ojok, Gerald Watebawa, Abner Bwire, Noeline Namuddu, Allan Besigye and Rita Nimusiima.

About Darts:

Darts is a competitive sport in which two or more players bare-handedly throw small sharp-pointed missiles known as darts at a round target known as a dartboard.

Points can be scored by hitting specific marked areas of the board, though unlike in sports such as archery, these areas are distributed all across the board and do not follow a principle of points increasing towards the centre of the board.

Though a number of similar games using various boards and rules exist, the term “darts” usually now refers to a standardized game involving a specific board design and set of rules.

Darts is both a professional shooting sport and a traditional pub game. Darts is commonly played in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and recreationally enjoyed around the world.