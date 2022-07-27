44th Olympiad Chennai 2022 Open

28 July – 10 August 2022

At Four Points by Sheraton, Mahabalipuram

Chennai city, India

The Uganda Chess national team successfully arrived in Chennai city, India ahead of the 44th Olympiad Chennai open.

Uganda’s team of 10 players (5 per gender) arrived on Tuesday afternoon after setting off from Skyz Hotel, Naguru.

The team has tried and tested players as FIDE Masters Harold Wanyama, Patrick Kawuma and Harunah Nsubuga, WFM Gloria Nansubuga, Peninah Nakabo, Walter Okas, Emmanuel Egesa, Shakira Ampaire, Milley Takali and Patricia Kawuma..

Some of the Uganda Chess national team players in India moments after arrival

Uganda Chess team players show off the branded kit at the back

The team traveled after a lot of hustle to raise financial resources after they required at least $100,000 to cover the registration, accommodation, allowances and other logistics.

At one moment, Uganda Chess Federation president Emmanuel Mwaka made an open plea to the Government and private sector to help in the team.

Mwaka led the team to India alongside other officials as Patrick Ojok (head of delegates), Jordan Teeba (men’s captain) and the ladies’ captain Isaac Otim.

At least 189 countries, including Uganda, have duly confirmed to take part in the 44th Olympiad.

Of these countries, there are a total of 1731 players (931 men and 800 women).

Initially, this event was supposed to take place in Khanty-Mansiysk, which hosted the Chess Olympiad 2010, along with the Chess World Cup 2019 but later FIDE decided to move it to Moscow.

In February 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FIDE decided to move the event from Moscow.

Khanty-Mansiysk was to host the opening ceremony and the inaugural Chess Paralympics specifically designed for people with disabilities, who were allowed to participate as members of the teams representing blind, deaf and physically disabled players in the past.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from 5–17 August 2020, but it was later postponed and rescheduled as a result of the growing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is arguably the biggest chess event in the entire world.

Team Uganda Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Men: Harold Wanyama, Haruna Nsubuga, Emmanuel Egesa, Patrick Kawuma, Walter Okas

