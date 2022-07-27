URA FC has on Wednesday confirmed the signing of defender James Begisa.

The Club made the announcement official indicating the right back joined them on a two-year deal.

” URA FC is delighted to confirm the signing of right back, Begisa James from UPDF FC,” a statement from the club confirmed.

Begisa who has been playing at UPDF FC believes this a movement in the right direction to help him grow into a better player.

“I chose URA FC because I believe it’s the Club that has the playing style that I can fit in. I am also happy to join the club because it has senior players who I know will help push me to learn more and improve my game,” he said as quoted by the club website

“Every player would wish to play for such a club as URA because it has won trophies and is one of the top clubs in the country. I feel like they have been a bit unlucky over the past two to three years not to win trophies but they always come out strong every season. Hopefully, we can win trophies next season together.”

He becomes the second signing for the Tax Collectors after George Ssenkaaba who joined the side from Express FC.