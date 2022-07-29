Mbeya City is close to announcing Ugandan CAF ‘A’ licensed coach Abdallah Mubiru as their new coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The former Proline, KCCA, Vipers and Police coach has been without a coaching job since he quit the latter before the end of last season.

The former Uganda Cranes coach is expected in Mbeya on Friday to sign the contract that will see him replace compatriot Matia Lule who has since left the club.

At the start, he will work with Joseph Kiwanuka who has been part of Lule’s staff and will be tasked to improve on last season’s performance where they finished 9th.

This will be the gaffer’s first job beyond borders and joins a long list of Ugandans that have had coaching stints in the Tanzania Premier League that include among others Lule, George Ssimwogerere, Moses Basena, George Best Nsimbe and Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja.

The Tanzania topflight campaign kicks off on August 17.