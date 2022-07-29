Commonwealth Games 2022 (Boxing):

Round of 32 (Light Welter weight):

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Uganda) 3-2 John Paul Hale (Northern Ireland)

Uganda has started brightly in the boxing competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa led by example with an unanimous split points decision victory over John Paul Hale from Ireland.

The Ugandan registered three affirmative nods from the judges to Hale’s two.

This is during one of the opening bouts at the National Exhibition Center (NEC) on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Tukamuhebwa, in the red corner out-punched the opponent in all the three rounds played.

“I have opened up the journey. I lost the first round and after studying him, I conquered my opponent in the second and third rounds. We have a debt from the Ugandans. We are eyeing for medals at the championship.” Tukamuhebwa noted in an interview moments after the bout.

Joshua Tukamuhebwa highlights (Credit: Narabox TV)

Uganda’s team has one female, Teddy Nakimuli and five males; team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Junior, Jonah Kyobe, Owen Kibira and Yusuf Nkobeza.

All these players were selected from the on-going Uganda Boxing Champions League that recently got a sponsorship boost from Sting brand, a product of Crown Beverages Limited.

About the boxers:

Nakimuli is 20 years old. She a member of University of Pain Boxing club and features in the fly weight category.

She is the only lady on the team.

Kyobe is in the feather weight category and plays at Lukanga boxing club.

Tukamuheebwa is a south paw boxer, nicknamed “Hard puncher”. He plays for East Coast boxing club in the light welter weight.

Ssenyange Junior is in the light middle weight featuring for Zebra Boxing Club.

He is keen to make a mark and follow in the foot-steps of the fallen father, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Mando.

Isaac Kibira (welter weight) is 21 years old and a member of Lukanga Boxing Club.

Yusuf Nkobeza is a middle weight boxer.

Uganda eyes medals at the Commonwealth Games in all the 11 disciplines that will be fielded.

Uganda has won a total of 34 Olympic medals overall, 8 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze.

Meanwhile, it was a sad day for Uganda in Table Tennis, Swimming and Rugby (7’s).

Uganda lost 4-0 to Canada (3-0 in singles and 1-0 in doubles). In Rugby, Kenya outwitted Uganda 27-14 during a battle of traditional rivals.

In swimming, Uganda finished fifth during the mixed 4X100M relay.