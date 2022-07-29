Commonwealth Games 2022 (Table Tennis):

Uganda 0-4 Canada

Uganda has had a sour start in the sport of Table Tennis at the on-going 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Against Canada, Uganda virtually failed to find the rhythm, losing the three singles games as well as the doubles at the National Exhibition Center (NEC).

In fact, no Ugandan player even managed to win a single set.

Twelve-year-old Jemimah Nakawala, Parvin Nangonzi (14 years) and Florence Seera (25) all lost their games.

Nakawala fell 4-11 in the opening set, 6-11 in the subsequent set and gracefully lost 8-11 during the last set.

Seera was defeated 04-11 during the first set, 06-11 in the second set and fought gallantly with a 10-12 defeat after a game dunce.

Nangonzi, too lost her three set.

In the doubles, Uganda fielded the juniors’ pair (Nangonzi and Nakawala), felling 3-0 (06-11,06-11,09-11).

Uganda’s Table Tennis delegation to Birmingham, United Kingdom

The team is coach by experienced Jude Mutete.

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe who is with the team in Birmingham envisages a bright future in the sport, citing key positives from the Commonwealth games experience.

Uganda has the youngest team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is such a great experience for our young talented Table Tennis girls. It will shape them into very formidable players for our country.

Uganda faces Wales later on Friday before completing group four on Saturday, 30th July 2022 against Vanuatu.

Other groups:

Group one has hosts England, Singapore, Nigeria as well as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In group two, there is India, Fiji, South Africa and Duyana.

The third group has Australia, Mauritius, Malaysia and Maldives.

Only 16 teams out of the 54 Commonwealth Countries managed to qualify for the games.