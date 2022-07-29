The office of the returning officer for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Joseph Ekodeu Opio released the successful nominated candidates for the national executive positions.

Experienced sports administrator and academician Justus Mugisha is the only candidate for the position of president.

Mugisha has been the Treasurer in the same association for a long time since 2001.

He is the also president of FEASSSA, president Technical commission of football in the International Schools Sports Federation (ISF) as well as the vice president of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

His 8 point agenda in the manifesto is embedded under the theme-line; “For school sports, for better”.

My focus areas will be highlighted in the 8 point program of competitions, talent identification and development, technical development, sports infrastructure and facilities, marketing, governance, administration and communications Justus Mugisha, in-coming USSSA President

Justus Mugisha is a vastly experienced sports administrator with unquestionable hands on leadership skills

L-R: Hajjati Nassali, Kitezaala and Hajji Hussein Lwembaawo during the press conference at Kawanda SS before the UMEA Games.

Hajji Twahil Kiteezaala is unopposed as first vice president with Okot P’Bitek as second vice president.

Harriet Margret Apolot is also unopposed as third vice president.

Godliver Apolot is the secretary for women (unopposed).

The candidates that made the grade for the central region position are Christine Nampijja, Richard Muhumuza, Hussein Kyagulanyi Lwembawo, Grace Viola Kyolaba and Sauya Nanyonga.

For Eastern region; there are three candidates; Beatrice Mafabi, Fred Toskin Cherukut and Geofrey Langa.

In Northern region, Mariam Makeba, Francis Bithola Ocukune and James Mawa Onzima are the nominated candidates.

Khalifa Ayub Kiyingi and Alice Alwenyi are for Kampala region.

In Western region, Brother JohnBosco Kato, Joshua Kato, Dauglas Kabwegyere, Henry Bashabomwe, Rebecca Atwikirize and Elizabeth Tindimwebwa are the nominated candidates.

The election date is Saturday, 30th July 2022.