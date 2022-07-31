Commonwealth Games 2022 (Squash) – Round of 32:

Michael Raymond Kawooya (Uganda) 3-0 Joel Makin (Wales) – [01-11, 02-11, 02-11]

Uganda’s Squash captain Michael Raymond Kawooya cites a number of positives from the humbling 3-0 to Wales’ international Joel Makin during the round of 32 contest at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Makin was bullish and ruthless throughout the three sets played at the treasured all glass center court of the Birmingham University sports center, England.

The world’s number seven ranked player won all the three sets with ease; 11-01, 11-02 and 11-02.

The Ugandan was graceful in defeat, citing key positives from game against the vastly experienced Makin.

“What an amazing match it was” he sighed.

“Being the first ever Ugandan to play on the Centre court and only who reached on the second round of 32 in East and Central Africa at the Commonwealth Games was great for me” he added.

Lauds organization and support:

Kawooya was appreciative for the level of organization and support he got from the gallery right from the limbering time throughout the three sets of action.

The organization was perfect. The people supported me so much saying; Go…go.. Michael. I enjoyed every bit of it and I thank my team who stood a side me when I was going to play on the glass court likes of James, Paul, Mimi and others who I have not mentioned but they know themselves. The coverage brings you alone from the warm up room to the court live-streaming over the world watching you play and big thanks goes to World Squash Federation (WSF) as well media people good job. Well done volunteers what a great job you guys are going as well. I can not forget my team Uganda for the support they gave me as well my coaches who where all behind us. Coach Derek Banyu, Simon Kajubu and Coach Lewis Marsden from England; the Uganda Government as people at home and wish to have more matches on the glass court in the future. Michael Kawooya, Uganda Squash captain

Raymond Michael Kawooya with Joel Makin (right)

Kawooya had defeated Allen Marcus Adela from Seychelles during the first round 3-0 (11-8, 11-2 and 11-3).

The other Ugandan, Paul Kasirye Kadoma gallantly fell 2-3 to Guyana’s Jason Ray Khalil; 14-12, 9-11, 11-9, 4-11 and 9-11.

Kasirye returns to action on Sunday evening against Seychelles’ Adela in the Classic Plate event at University of Birmingham sports center venue.

In the coming day’s Kawooya will partner with Kasirye during a double’s game.

Ian Kajubu Rukunya is the head coach of team Uganda in Birmingham.

Prior to the games proper, the Ugandans had warm up games against Kenya’s Muqutadir Nimji and Zambian national Kundanji Kalengo.

For starters, Kawooya is making the fourth appearance at the Commonwealth games after previous representation in New Dehli, India (2010), Glasgow, Scotland (2014) and Gold Coast, Australia (2018).

For Kasirye, this is third appearance as an active player following the games in Glasgow and Gold Coast.

Uganda’s first round performance: