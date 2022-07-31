The night of Saturday, 30th July 2022 officially marked both the end to Season five of the Budo League.

In the same vein, this was also the beginning of new traditions and leadership at the inaugural Guinness Budo League Awards dinner that took place at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The night was held to celebrate five seasons of the Budo League and to award the different individuals that have played exceptionally during the just concluded season five of the league as well as those that have played a big part in making the season successful.

Dujay FC receiving their Guinness Social Media Ambassadors award

The most notable awards of the night included the Guinness Legend of the Season Award that was won by Justice Mike Chibita, the Guinness Top Scorer Award that went to Joel Ssengendo of the Galacticos.

Ssengendo also bagged the biggest award of the night; the Guinness Men’s MVP Award.

Grace Nzala scooped the Guinness Golden Glove Award while Daphine Kamahoro won the Woman MVP Award.

Out going Budo league president Chris Nantagya poses for a photo with newly elected Budo League president Aaron Akampa at the event

Budo League President Chris Segawa Nantagya lauded the Budo fraternity for the support they have afforded him and congratulated the winners on their exceptional performance throughout the season.

“I become president of the league by mistake and had planned to turn down my nomination at the time, but regardless of the situation then, I didn’t flinch from the vision that I had for the league and looking back now I am thankful for what we have achieved together, Nantagya said.

New Budo League president Aaron Akampa speaking at the dinner.

“I also want to congratulate all the winners today, well done! To the fraternity, thanks for cooperating and allowing me to lead. To our sponsors Guinness thank you once more for the support you have given us since Season Three. We definitely wouldn’t do this without you,” he added.

The night was also a big moment in the league as the results from the elections were presented, with Aaron Akampa announced the new president of the league.

Akampa promised Budonians a smooth two seasons (Season Six and Seven) full of innovative and transformative ideas.

“I want to thank the people that voted and believed in the vision that I presented to you for what the Budo League is going to be. I have no doubt that we are definitely going to work together,” Akampa said.

“I accept the challenge knowing that I can count on each and everyone in this room. Thank you, Chris, for the journey that you have walked with us to this point. I can guarantee that the league is in safe hands,” he added.

Chief Guest Mr Sam Walusimbi giving his remarks at the event

The Budo League is an alumni networking event organized by the former students of Kings College Budo.

The league has so far conducted five seasons since its inception.