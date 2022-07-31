2022 Commonwealth Games (Netball)

Uganda 62-28 Trinidad and Tobago

The Uganda national netball team, She Cranes has produced a stunning display and performance, humbling Trinidad and Tobago 62-28 during a pool B duel at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham United Kingdom.

From the onset, She Cranes were bullish in attack.

Head coach Fred Mugerwa rested team captain Peace Proscovia for Mary Nuba in the goal shooter’s position.

Nuba and Irene Eyaru inflicted the damage as Africa’s second best netball country won the opening quarter 13-6.

The goal margin increased by half time to 33-13.

By the end of the third quarter, the writing was well spelt out on the wall for Uganda as the lead increased to 47-22.

Irene Eyaru and Jesca Achan returned for service, taking over the slot for Bagaala and Nassanga respectively.

The final score was 62-28 as Uganda secured the maximum two points in the bag and the first victory of the campaign.

On Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, Uganda faces hosts England in yet another duel.

Uganda Team Vs Trindad and Tobago:

GK – Shafie Nalwanja

GD – Joan Nampuungu

WD – Sandra Nambirige

C – Jesca Achan

WA – Stella Oyella

GA – Irene Eyalu

GS – Mary Nuba

Reserves:

Peace Procsovia, Margret Baagala, Norah Lunkuse, Hanisha Muhammed, Nassanga Shadia