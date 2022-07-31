44th Chess Olympiad (Round Two):

Women:

Uganda 4-0 Eswatini

Open Category:

Uganda 0-4 Canada

Uganda’s female chess team overcame Eswatini 4-0 during round two of the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, India on Saturday, 30th July 2022.

This was a perfect reaction following a round one 0-4 loss to Cuba on Friday.

Against Eswatini, Peninah Nakabo, rated 1747 overcame Nosimilo Mkhonto (1313), WFM Gloria Nansubuga (1538) smiled past Sibisi Nomcebo (1225), Milly Takali (1482) overcame WCM Dlamini Nosipho (1081) and Patricia Kawuma (1653) humbled Dlamini Sincobile (1153).

Penninah Nakabo win against Nosimilo Mkhonto

Meanwhile, the Uganda male chess national team lost 4-0 to Canada during round two.

A day before, Uganda had a resounding 4-0 opening win over Equatorial Guinea on the opening round.

FM Harold Wanyama lost 1-0 to Eric Hansen, FM Patrick Kawuma fell to Raja Panjwani, Walter Okas lost to Nikolay Noritsyn and FM Harunah Nsubuga was defeated by Artiom Samsonkin.

FM Harold Wanyama against Canada’s Eric Hansen. Hansen won the game 1-0 (Credit: Olympiad)

Harold Wanyama’s end game against Eric Hansen

Next Games:

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Uganda women face Malaysia in round three.

Nakabo faces WIM Siti Foudzi Zulaikha (2188), WCM Shakira Ampaire battles WIM Az Zahara Azhar Puteri Munajjah, WFM Nansubuga will play WFM Fahada Puteri Rifqah Azhar (1940) and Patricia Kawuma will play WCM Sim Jia Ru (2005).

Men round three:

Uganda’s men will lock-horns against their second African country during the championship, Sao Tome and Principe (STP) during round three.

FM Wanyama will play Sergio Pereira (1994), FM Kawuma takes on Fabio Costa Alegre (1809), CM Santo Waldyr Espirito (1922) will face Walter Okas and CM Lima Osvaldo Dos Santos (1863) will battle Emmanuel Egesa.

FM Patrick Kawuma’s 0-1 loss to Raja Panjwani of Canada

Fair-play spirit before round two at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India (Credit: Olympiad)

For starters, the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India has attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

United States of America (USA) leads the ranking in the open section.

India leads the pack in the women section.

Interestingly, China are the defending champions in both sections.

Initially, this event was supposed to take place in Khanty-Mansiysk, which hosted the Chess Olympiad 2010, along with the Chess World Cup 2019 but later FIDE decided to move it to Moscow.

In February 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FIDE decided to move the event from Moscow.

The Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, India (Credit: Olympiad)

Khanty-Mansiysk was to host the opening ceremony and the inaugural Chess Paralympics specifically designed for people with disabilities, who were allowed to participate as members of the teams representing blind, deaf and physically disabled players in the past.

Uganda also has the IA, FM Stephen Kisuze Ssemango who was selected by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) as a sector Arbiter.

Kisuze is one of the top and most respected chess arbiters globally and in the continent of Africa and has also officiated at the world chess Olympiad several times.