David Ndihabwe returns to Maroons as the club’s sixth signing of the transfer window so far.

The midfielder played for Maroons from 2019 to 2021 before he quit and played at Arua Hill last season.

Ndihabwe who has also previously played for Express FC and Bugesera in Rwanda signed a two year contract with the side and is happy to be back.

“I’m so glad to be back home; this is the club I love most. Maroons remains so wonderful to me, the fans are also amazing, I am ready to work and deliver quality this season, I am happy to join fellow team mates

“I am here to add value and competition in the team; I miss Luzira so much, expect fireworks from us.”

Ndihabwe joins experienced Brian Nkuubi (URA), Samson Kigozi (KCCA), Jacob Okao (Vipers), Arafat Kakonge (Police) and Noel Nasasira as the new signings at the club on their return to the Premier League.