Commonwealth Games 2022 (Boxing):

Light Welterweight (Round of 16):

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Uganda) beat Billy Polkinghorn (Australia)

Uganda’s Boxing national team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa strolled past Billy Polkinghorn from Australia during the round of 16 bout in the Light Welterweight category during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This was Tukamuhebwa’s second victory during the games being held at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham.

During the round of 32, Tukamuhebwa overcame Northern Irishman John Paul Hale.

Polkinghorn came into the round of 16 battle on a high note having humiliated Seychelles’ Fabio Roselie with a 30 second knock out.

At the quarterfinal hurdle, Tukamuhebwa will now battle Canadian fighter Wyatt Sanford. Victory for any of the boxers in this bout will be guaranteed a medal.

Sanford, 23, is a four-time Canadian youth national champion (2012-2015).

He won bronze during the 2022 Pan American Championships in Ecuador at Santiago de Guayaquil city (63.5 kg category).

Meanwhile, another Ugandan Yusuf Nkobeza was eliminated by Lewis Richardson from England by a split decision.