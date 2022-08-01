Philip Wokorach averaged a try per game at the just-concluded Rugby Sevens event during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

He also added thirteen conversions at a success rate of fifty-nine per cent in six matches played. In total, this was fifty-six points which put him atop the individual overall scoring statistics chart.

Only two other players hit the half-century mark; silver medallist Waisea Nacuqu of Fiji (52) and Angelo Davids (50) who won gold with South Africa.

Wokorach ranked joint-third in tries scored and was second on the conversions sheet.

How other Ugandans performed:

Before this year’s event, the best Uganda had ever done was when they scored twelve tries in New Delhi in 2010. They passed this tally in the ninth-place quarterfinal against Sri Lanka and went ahead to double it by the end of the final.

Only four teams – Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa and South Africa – equalled or scored more tries than Uganda at the Coventry Stadium this weekend.

Wokorach was Uganda’s top try scorer with 6 tries. He is followed by Aaron Ofoywroth (5 tries) and captain Michael Wokorach with four tries, including a hat trick against Sri Lanka.

The rest of Uganda’s tries were scored by Timothy Kisiga (2), Adrian Kasito (2), Ian Munyani (2), Ayera Desire (1), William Nkore (1), and youngster Karim Arinaitwe (1).

Overall, in six matches played, Uganda scored 148 points, the fourth-highest of all teams and conceded 96, the seventh-lowest of all teams.