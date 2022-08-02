Non-Title Fight (Mixed Martial Art):

Saturday, 1 st October 2022

October 2022 Alex Matisko (Uganda) Vs Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi (Nigeria)

At Kampala Serena Hotel

It is exactly two months to the long awaited Mixed Martial Arts bout between Uganda’s Alex “DLionHeart” Matisko and Nigerian national, Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi.

This fight will take place on Saturday, 1st October 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The promoter of this non-title fight, Gomes Wosley officially confirmed the development at Mulago Hospital Guest House in Kampala.

Alex Matisko with his belts (Credit: David Isabirye)

Alex “DLionHeart” Matisko signs the contract with with 1 Zone sports management company as Gomez Wosley (left) and Julie Solberg (left) look on at Mulago Hospital Guest House [Credit: David Isabirye]

This was during the signing of the contract with Matisko who departs for Thailand for a specialized MMA training spell of about six weeks.

“There is a high profile international fight coming up on 1st October 2022 between Alex Matisko and Nigerian Emmanuel Osuki Onyemaechi. I call upon the fans to come up on that D-Day to witness first hand as Matisko is writing history” Wosley noted.

As part of the preparation for this bout, Matisko will travel to Tiger Muay-Thai for an MMA training camp in Thailand.

He is also expected to play a warm up bout whilst on the MMA training camp spree.

This special training in Tiger Muay-Thai will help me further prepare and polish my Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) skills before the fight against Emmanuel Osuji. I am eyeing victory in this fight as the proceeds from the fight will go towards the patients of Sickle cell Aneamia” Matisko revealed ahead of the travel to Thailand. Alex “DLionHeart” Matisko, Ugandan Mixed Martial Artist

Alex Matisko addresses the media during a press conference at Mulago Guest House (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, the Ugandan fighter signed a short term contract with 1 Zone Sports management at Mulago Guest House in Kampala on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Gomez Wosley, a Brazilian national who is the Managing Director of 1 Zone Sports management signed the contract with Matisko witnessed by Julie Solberg, the founder and Managing Director of Child Africa, one of the fight key partners.

Matisko appreciated 1 Zone Sports Management for the decision to partner with him.

I thank the management of 1 Zone MMA for considering Uganda as the home of 1 Zone MMA.This is a good step going forward as I look towards the fight against Nigerian Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi on 1st October 2022 at Serena Hotel. Alex “DLion” Matisko, Ugandan Mixed Martial Artist

Julie Solberg greets promoter, Gomez Wosley, also the Managing Director (MD) of 1 Zone Sports management [Credit: David Isabirye]

For starters, Matisko is a registered member of the World Kickboxing Federation (WKF), World Fighting League (WFL) and World Fighting Championship (WFC) Kungu-Fu-King.

He is an A-Class (Professional) fighter, categorized in the Light Middle Weight cluster and a specialist in Muay Thai, K-1, Low Kick and MMA.

His professional round stands at 20 fights; 16 victories (8 knock-outs) and four losses.

Little is known of his opponent, Osuji.

Partners and sponsors:

He is backed up by a number of sponsors and partners as Bank of Uganda, Speke Uganda Holidays, Shield Enterprises, Mascon Lion Heart, Light In Wisdom, Ugachick, Activate Body Therapy, Child Africa, Mulago Hospital Guest House and others.